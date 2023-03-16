D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,431,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,513,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,436,545,000 after acquiring an additional 447,684 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 46,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of -356.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.