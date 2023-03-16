Coco Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coco Enterprises LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

