CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,187 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 777,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 46.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 868,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,417,000 after buying an additional 275,908 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 101.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 289,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 146,161 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 54,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 119,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

