CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

