CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $610.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

