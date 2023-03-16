Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

