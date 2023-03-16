Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 55,358 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APAM opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.09%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

