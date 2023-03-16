Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

