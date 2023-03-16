Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $182.93 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

