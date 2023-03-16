Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 126,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after buying an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,031,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

