Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

