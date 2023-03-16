Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 32,305 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $170.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $203.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

