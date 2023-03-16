Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 298,549 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,549 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 352.4% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.