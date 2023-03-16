Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $127.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

