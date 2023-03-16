Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 13,569 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

