Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,585 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 124.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $108.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

