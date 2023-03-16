Ambassador Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

