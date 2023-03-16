Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day moving average is $223.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

