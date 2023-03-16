Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.