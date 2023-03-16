Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,196 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,094,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

