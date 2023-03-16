Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 272,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 429,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.