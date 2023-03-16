Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

