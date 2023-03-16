Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

MXI opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

