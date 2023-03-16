Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

NYSE LMT opened at $473.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

