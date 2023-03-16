Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

