Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

