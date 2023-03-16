Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACET. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.35. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

