13,254 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

