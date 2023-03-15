Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Shares of TYL opened at $325.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average is $331.73. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,751. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.