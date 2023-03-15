Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Position Decreased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 135,692 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $2,589,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600,246 shares of company stock worth $30,295,637 in the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

