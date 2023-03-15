The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Todd M. Ricketts Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 472,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

