The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 130.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

