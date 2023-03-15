Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 868.3% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 4.8 %

Shopify stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

