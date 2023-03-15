Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.