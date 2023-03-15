NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.69

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.69 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 188319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

