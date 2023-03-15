Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.09.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

