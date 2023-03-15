Mather Group LLC. Takes $327,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,116 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

