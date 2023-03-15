Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $337.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

