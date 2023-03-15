Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,592,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,108,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,315,000 after buying an additional 175,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

