Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,020.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,899 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

