Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,557.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,539.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

