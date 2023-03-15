Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 166,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 340,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $972.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

