iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 236.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

