Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 432,184 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 432,184 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $744,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.