Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $21.35 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 805,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,346,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 315.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 0.5 %

CCJ stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cameco

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

