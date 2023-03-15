Franchise Capital Ltd Has $5.70 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 601.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 202,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 192,831 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co raised its position in Alphabet by 1,895.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 2,003,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,602,000 after buying an additional 1,902,763 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5,394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,096,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,494,000 after buying an additional 7,949,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 96,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

