First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.25

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 1265085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

