Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

