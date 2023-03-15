CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

