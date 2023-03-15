CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

